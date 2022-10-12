Look: Marshawn Lynch Reportedly Lands New Job

BELLEVUE, WA - NOVEMBER 13: Seattle Seahawks Running Back Marshawn Lynch attends an in-store appearance for the launch of BEASTMODE x PSD at Champs at Bellevue Square on November 13, 2015 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for PSD Underwear)

On Wednesday morning, the sporting world learned that longtime NFL running back Marshawn Lynch landed a new job.

Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of Global Sports Video, said on the “Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast," that Lynch has joined Amazon Prime Video.

Here's more on what Lynch will be doing, via the New York Post:

Lynch will be in three to four-minute features that Amazon is calling, “‘N Yo’ City.” On Thursday, prior to the Commanders’ game at the Bears, Lynch’s first feature is him playing football with kids from Highland Park, the suburb of Chicago that was ravaged by a gunman on July 4th. The following week, Lynch will be feeding alligators before Saints vs. Cardinals.

Lynch was arrested for a DUI earlier this summer, but Donoghue maintained that's not the reason the company waited to sign Lynch.

“I think Marshawn wanted to work through some things,” Donoghue said on the podcast. “We were already working with him. We never walked away. We just worked through some things with him and we’re excited. We can’t wait for him to join.”

Lynch is just the latest major personality to sign on with Amazon, joining the likes of Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Richard Sherman and more.