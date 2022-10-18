Look: Maryland Gets Encouraging Taulia Tagovailoa News

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28: Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the game at Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looks to have avoided a serious injury.

Tagovailoa was carted off the field with a right knee injury during the late stages of Saturday's game against Indiana. He looked to be in good shape after he was seen practicing with the team on Tuesday.

Tagovailoa is currently listed as a game-time decision for this Saturday's game against Northwestern. He'll likely need to clear a couple of more hurdles before he gets the green light to play.

Tagovailoa has put together another great season for the Terps, throwing for 2,001 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 72.5% of his passes. 270 of those yards and two of those touchdowns came against the Hoosiers before he got banged up.

The Terps are currently 5-2 overall and they'll be looking to get to 6-2 when they host the 1-5 Wildcats.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by the Big Ten Network.