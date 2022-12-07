Look: Mascot Broke The Rim During College Basketball Game

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 25: Milwaukee Bucks mascot before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Fiserv Forum on November 25, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, a mascot did what is nearly impossible - break the rim of a basketball hoop.

Bango, the mascot for the Milwaukee Bucks, was part of the halftime entertainment at tonight's Wisconsin Badgers game. During the halftime show, he launched off of a jump and slammed home a dunk.

Unfortunately, the force with which the mascot dunked the ball was too much for the rim. It was left askew after the mascot's vicious dunk.

Thankfully the rim was fixed and the second half of the game is underway.

The Badgers are facing off against an undefeated Maryland team. It's been a tight contest thus far, with the teams just two points apart in the second half.