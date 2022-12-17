Look: Mascot Destroyed Young Football Player During Halftime Show

A hilarious football tradition took place during halftime of today's NFL matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.

A team of professional sports mascots faced off against a youth football team during the halftime break.

The Atlanta Braves mascot, Blooper, went on an angry run — leaving a slew of youth football players in his wake.

Take a look at the hilarious halftime show here:

"Braves mascot @BlooperBraves is RUTHLESS on the gridiron," CBS Sports wrote on Twitter.

The Colts held a massive 33-0 halftime lead over the Vikings. The home team has since cut the lead to 36-21.