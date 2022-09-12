Look: Massive Fire Broke Out In NFL Parking Lot Sunday
A tailgating accident reportedly resulted in a massive parking lot fire at Sunday's Dolphins vs. Patriots game.
Per TMZ Sports: someone allegedly left a charcoal grill on underneath their car without fully letting it cool, causing almost a dozen cars to be torched while fans were in the stadium watching the game.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Thankfully, according to Miami-Dade fire rescue, no injuries were reported and they were able to keep the flames contained.
That said, one man is reported to have lost his Mercedes S63 and $3,000 in cash in the blaze.
On the brighter side, at least the Dolphins were able to get the 20-7 win.