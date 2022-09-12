Look: Massive Fire Broke Out In NFL Parking Lot Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 3: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida A&M Rattlers on September 3, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

A tailgating accident reportedly resulted in a massive parking lot fire at Sunday's Dolphins vs. Patriots game.

Per TMZ Sports: someone allegedly left a charcoal grill on underneath their car without fully letting it cool, causing almost a dozen cars to be torched while fans were in the stadium watching the game.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Thankfully, according to Miami-Dade fire rescue, no injuries were reported and they were able to keep the flames contained.

That said, one man is reported to have lost his Mercedes S63 and $3,000 in cash in the blaze.

On the brighter side, at least the Dolphins were able to get the 20-7 win.