Look: Matt Araiza Accuser Shares Photos Of Alleged Injuries

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during practice on August 05, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Just last week, troubling allegations against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza emerged.

Araiza and several other former San Diego State University football players were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. After taking a few days to review the allegations, the Bills released the star punter.

Now, just a few days later, there is new information in the case. Araiza's accuser shared photos and video from the day after the alleged incident with Inside Edition.

The video shows the alleged victim with significant bruising on her neck and blood on her costume.

Here's more from Inside Edition.

After remaining silent for a few days, Araiza released a prepared statement during the team's preseason finale.

"The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press," he said in a short statement. "I look forward to quickly setting the record straight."

At this point, it's still unclear if criminal charges will be filed against Araiza.