Look: Matt Campbell Loses His Cool With Referee This Saturday

AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Matt Campbell of the Iowa State Cyclones coaches from the sidelines in the first half of play against the San Jose State Spartans at Jack Trice Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Iowa State's Matt Campbell lost it on officials during Saturday's Big-12 opener vs. Baylor.

The normally mild-mannered head coach gave refs an earful after a penalty call and took a timeout just to do so.

The Campbell clip started to make its rounds on social media:

The Cyclones finds themselves down 10 with the fourth quarter fast approaching.