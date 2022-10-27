Look: Matt Canada Has A Message For Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 26: Offensive coordinator Matt Canada of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game agains the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to score points for the entirety of the 2022 season.

The most points the Steelers have scored in a game this season came in the first game of the year against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh dropped 23 points on the Bengals, but six of those came from a defensive touchdown.

Despite the offense's struggles this season, offensive coordinator Matt Canada suggests the team is "close" to figuring it out.

“It’s only about production. That’s all it’s about. And until we put it on tape, it’s not good enough,” Canada said. “I think we’re really, really close.”

Here's more of what he said via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

“We're just not quite there,” Canada said before Thursday’s practice. “I'll continue to say it, this is going to be a tremendous offense. We’ve got great talent. We've got to get balls down the field to them. We’ve got to block a little better. We’ve got to get our run game [going]. Our run-game efficiency is coming, but it's not enough, right?”

"Close" won't get it done this year. Pittsburgh sits at 2-5 on the season and is closer to earning the No. 1 overall pick than a playoff spot.

If the team continues to struggle offensively, Mike Tomlin will have no choice but to make some changes.