Look: Matt Fitzpatrick's Caddie Goes Viral After U.S. Open Win

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 19: Matt Fitzpatrick of England celebrates with caddie Billy Foster after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

After more than 30 years on the Tour, Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie, Billy Foster, was finally on the winning end of a major.

Once Fitzpatrick locked up the win at the U.S. Open, Foster could be seen kissing the flag on the 18th hole, overcome with emotion.

The golf world reacted to Foster's display on social media.

"After 40 years of caddying, Billy Foster was on the bag for a major winner," tweeted Pardon My Take. "#Golfguy."

"The course [handshake emoji] Billy Foster," said the "Fore Play" podcast.

"Billy Foster's face says it all!" laughed Golf Digest.

"A major moment that means so much to Billy Foster too," Dan Walker pointed out. "He’s been on some of the best bags in the business but has never caddied to a major winner."

"So happy for Fitzy and his family…And Billy Foster," said Shane Lowry. "What a legend of the game. He deserved this one. Enjoy the celebrations lads."

"Love this. Love Billy Foster. Golf is a game about passion," tweeted Amanda Rose.

One of the great scenes of this golf season.