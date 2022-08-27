Look: Matt Leinart Furious With Jim Harbaugh's Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Fox Sports analyst Matt Leinart at the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

On Saturday night, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh finally made a decision on the team's quarterback battle.

Well, kind of. In a surprising twist, Harbaugh announced that Cade McNamara will start the season with J.J. McCarthy playing in Week 2. No, that's not a misprint.

“It’s a great thing for our team but there’s only one ball and only one quarterback can be out there at a time,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “So we’re not ready to say who the starting quarterback is, but the decision that we have made is Cade McNamara will start the opener against Colorado State and JJ McCarthy will start the second ball game against Hawaii, and then after week two we will make a decision going into week three on the starter and backup.”

Naturally, the college football world felt some type of way about Harbaugh's decision. Not long after the announcement, former USC star quarterback Matt Leinart made his thoughts on the move very clear.

"I absolutely hate this," Leinart said.

Michigan should be able to win both games to start the season, but this feels like somewhat of a copout from Harbaugh.

We'll have to wait and see if it pays off.