Look: Matt Rhule Getting Crushed For Yelling At Baker Mayfield, Offense

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is facing some heat from NFL fans for being a buzzkill at training camp practice.

On Saturday, newly-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield hit his longtime Cleveland teammate Rashard "Hollywood" Higgins on a deep touchdown pass. Higgins celebrated the score with his patented "red-carpet" celebration — much to the chagrin of his new head coach.

Higgins was flagged for targeting and Rhule stopped practice, yelled at the team and made the offense run.

The NFL world isn't too happy with Rhule's coaching style.

"So in addition to winning football games Matt Rhule hates fun?" one fan asked.

"Imagine throwing a taunting flag in practice," another said.

"Idc if its in practice, its still one of the best TD celebrations in the NFL," another added.

Since he was hired as the Panthers' head coach in 2020, Rhule has notched a 10-23 overall record. Clearly the coaching style that made him so successful at the collegiate level isn't translating to the NFL.

If Rhule can't get his team on track in 2022, it could be the end of his coaching stint in Charlotte.