Look: Matt Rhule Names 1 Big Difference From Deion Sanders

Matt Rhule took an apparent shot at Colorado's Deion Sanders as both coaches get their tenures underway with their new teams.

During a recent appearance on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, Rhule explained that he had his first team meeting without cameras involved. Saying everything they do at Nebraska is all about the players.

I had my first team meeting last night. I'm one of those guys, I don't let cameras in, there won't be a camera following me around. I want it to always be [about] the players.

The Nebraska coach went on to share his mission statement for his coaches and players as he looks to turn the struggling program around:

Be a lion every day, attack everything in your life. That's really how I see it. Our core values are we want to be tough, we want to be hard-working, and we want to be competitive.

Rhule's comments should serve as some nice bulletin board material for the Buffaloes when the two school's meet Sept. 9 in Boulder.