Look: Matt Rhule Reveals His 'Biggest Regret' With Cam Newton

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Matt Rhule's time with the Carolina Panthers was full of moments everyone involved would rather forget.

During a recent appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, the now-former NFL head coach revealed the "biggest regret" from his largely regrettable coaching stint.

Rhule wishes he hadn't thrown Cam Newton under the bus during a postgame interview in Week 15 of the 2021 season.

"That's one time for me it just got away from me. I apologized to Cam. He was great. The ultimate professional," Rhule said. "... I just hated it. It came across like I was saying that about him."

Take a look at the full interview clip here:

Newton made his highly-publicized return to Carolina after an injury to starting quarterback Sam Darnold. The former league MVP helped his team to victory with two touchdowns in his first game back, but then struggled to reach his previous heights.

The Panthers fired Rhule early in the 2022 season after starting the year 1-4. He's now off to serve as head coach for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.