Look: Matt Rhule's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield struggled Sunday to the tune of less than 200 passing yards, two interceptions and nine batted balls.

The Panthers offense even got booed off the field at one point.

On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule fielded questions from reporters, telling them that Baker will remain the starter and that he's "always been a winner.”

Rhule's comment started started to go viral among fans.

"So nothing mechanically or his leadership or command of the offense huh," a podcast hot commented.

"Baker is trash! Smh!"

"Tell me you don’t care about you job without telling me you don’t care about your job," another user replied.

To this point in his NFL career, Baker Mayfield is 30-33 as a starter, with one winning season when the Browns went 11-5 in 2020.