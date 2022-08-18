Look: Matthew Berry Reveals His No. 1 Fantasy Quarterback

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 03: Matthew Berry attends an in-store event hosted by David Yurman with Matthew Berry at David Yurman Townhouse on June 3, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for David Yurman)

Fantasy football leagues are beginning to assemble as we get closer and closer to the 2022 NFL season. For NBC Fantasy Football analyst Matthew Berry, that means it's time to rank some players.

On Thursday, Berry unveiled his top 10 fantasy quarterbacks for the 2022 season. Former NFL MVPs Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson all made the top 10.

But an uncrowned superstar got the top spot on Berry's list. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was ranked the No. 1 fantasy quarterback heading into the season.

Over the past two years Allen has been the top point-getters in fantasy football. With Allen expected to be one of the top MVP candidates this year, it makes sense that he's so highly-regarded.

Last year Josh Allen was the only quarterback to record over 400 points in every major fantasy football outlet. His ability to run the ball combined with his incredible deep ball accuracy has made him one of the most dangerous players in the NFL.

Obviously past results are no predictor for future success, but the graph is only going up for the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

If this is the year that Allen can finally put it all together, it won't just be fantasy football users who took him celebrating this year.

Which is more likely: Josh Allen winning the most points in fantasy football or the Bills winning the Super Bowl?