Look: Matthew, Kelly Stafford Sitting Courtside At Tonight’s Lakers Game

There’s some champions in the house for Saturday night’s Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors. Legendary point guard Magic Johnson is in the house, and so is Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly.

The two were spotted courtside at Crypto.com Arena, less than a month removed from the Rams Super Bowl LVI win.

Spotted: The Staffords 🐏 pic.twitter.com/ULH1OzhRYX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 6, 2022

The couple could be seen rocking some Air Jordan retros as well.

After a decade plus with the lowly Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford was able to escape to Los Angeles and made the most of it. In his first year with a stable franchise, the former No. 1 overall pick brought the Rams their first Super Bowl since the Greatest Show on Turf.

Matthew Stafford was lovin' this dunk by Bron 👏 pic.twitter.com/AJWTpSx0ka — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the 27-35 Lakers find themselves down 67-62 at the end of the first half. It’s largely been a mess for LA’s premier basketball brand, despite having a number of future Hall of Famers on the roster.

However, injuries and a failure to integrate the Lakers’ various pieces into the offense have really hurt the Lake Show’s championship aspirations that most had going into the season.