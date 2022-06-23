Look: Matthew McConaughey Impression Goes Viral Following Arch Manning

Wes Blankenship may have just posted the best Matthew McConaughey impression of all time to his Twitter account.

Blankenship was impersonating the famous actor in a video as he was welcoming Arch Manning to Texas.

Manning committed to Texas on Thursday afternoon and this is a big win for the program. The Longhorns now have the No. 1 overall recruit in 2023 in their recruiting class.

Here's the legendary video from Blankenship:

He gets to Manning himself around the 42-second mark, but the full 67 seconds is worth the time to listen to.

It truly doesn't get any better than this.

Manning chose Texas over the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, Virginia, Clemson, and many others.

He's expected to be a star at Texas once he arrives there and will then potentially have a future in the NFL.

As for this video, maybe McConaughey will see it and issue a funny response to Blankenship.