Look: Matthew McConaughey Reacts To Arch Manning's Commitment

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrates on the field after the Texas Longhorns defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the 91st Rose Bowl Game at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2005 in Pasadena, California. Texas defeated Michigan 38-37. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

There may not be a more famous Texas Longhorns fan in American than Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey. And you better believe he was excited by his favorite team's newest recruit.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, McConaughey retweeted the news that 2023 top prospect Arch Manning has committed to Texas. McConaughey had just a few words in response to that:

"Manning up #hookem," McConaughey wrote. His tweet already has 1,000 likes and retweets in just a few minutes.

McConaughey is far from the only Longhorns fan hyped for Manning committing to Texas. Vince Young, college football analysts and thousands of Longhorns fans around the world believe that the next great Texas quarterback has finally come to them.

But it's going to take a lot more than hype for Arch Manning to bring Texas back to the promised land. They've been playing second fiddle to Oklahoma for the better part of a decade.

Texas' impending move to the SEC might also dictate how far Manning can physically take them. Plenty of great quarterbacks have been chewed up and spat out by the brutality of SEC defenses and the elite coaches planning against them.

For now though, it's going to be a day - or year - of celebration until Manning finally makes his debut for Texas.

Maybe Matthew McConaughey will even be at the game to see him make his team debut.