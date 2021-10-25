Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Has Message For Lions Fans

Matthew Stafford spent the first 12 seasons of his NFL career playing for the Detroit Lions. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was the league’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2011. In 2014, he made the Pro Bowl. While Stafford and the Lions never experienced much postseason success, the quarterback was a franchise player you could be proud of.

Sunday, Stafford faced off against his old team.

Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams took on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Rams came away with the victory, winning 28-19.

Following the game, Stafford’s wife, Kelly, posted a classy message for Detroit fans.

“There were tears, belly laughs, long hugs, chills.. just about every emotion yesterday. But there are no words that could properly express the amount of gratitude I have for people of Detroit. If Matthew had social media, he would say the same. Just thank you for supporting Matthew the way you did while he was there and even now. Means far more than y’all could imagine,” she posted.

Stafford had some kind postgame words, as well.

“Phew. They threw the kitchen sink at us today, onsides kick, fake punts. They played really hard, gotta give it up to Detroit. They’re a tough out, always have been, always will be,” Stafford said.