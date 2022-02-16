The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Kelly Stafford with her husband.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated.

Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at his team’s Super Bowl parade is going viral on social media.

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about feeling good at his team’s Super Bowl parade. Last year, video of Brady enjoying himself went viral on social media.

Brady, now retired, offered some advice for Stafford on social media.

Matthew’s wife, Kelly Stafford, reacted to the tweet from Brady on her Instagram Story.

Unfortunately for Kelly, Tom’s message for her husband didn’t come in until too late – by all accounts, anyway.

Hey, when you win a Super Bowl, you can have as good of a time as you want.

