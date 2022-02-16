Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated.

Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at his team’s Super Bowl parade is going viral on social media.

Just gold all the way through pic.twitter.com/hLGiXS0YGY — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 16, 2022

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about feeling good at his team’s Super Bowl parade. Last year, video of Brady enjoying himself went viral on social media.

I guess his sea legs aren’t what they used to be… pic.twitter.com/44K42bWPMe — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) February 10, 2021

Brady, now retired, offered some advice for Stafford on social media.

Mix in a water Matt…trust me https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2022

Matthew’s wife, Kelly Stafford, reacted to the tweet from Brady on her Instagram Story.

Unfortunately for Kelly, Tom’s message for her husband didn’t come in until too late – by all accounts, anyway.

Hey, when you win a Super Bowl, you can have as good of a time as you want.