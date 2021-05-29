Look: Mavs Had Some Big Guests At Last Night’s Game

On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks suited up for the first home matchup in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

With loosened COVID-19 restrictions, fans were finally able to bring their electric playoff energy to the American Airlines Center. And among those fans were some pretty major Dallas sports stars.

Current Cowboys QB-RB duo Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were both spotted in the stands. Legendary Dallas wide receiver and current broadcaster Michael Irvin was also in attendance.

Dak, Zeke and Michael Irvin pulled up to the Mavs game tonight Cowboys legends 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LQTuNyz12X — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 29, 2021

Even with the support of their Dallas brothers, the Mavs were unable to extend their lead to 3-0 on Friday night.

Behind 65 combined points for Kawhi Leonard (36) and Paul George (29), the Clippers were able to steal a game back after losing both Games 1 and 2 at home in LA. Despite a massive near-triple-double (44 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) for Luka Doncic, the Mavericks couldn’t capitalize on their first taste of home court advantage.

Game 4 will tipoff tomorrow night at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Mavs will look to avoid a tied series before heading back to LA for Game 5.