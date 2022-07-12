Look: Max Homa Reacts To Being Paired With Tiger Woods

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Max Homa holds the trophy, alongside host Tiger Woods, after winning The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA on February 21, 2021. The tournament was played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

When the Open Championship officially tees off on Thursday morning, one golf star will be living his dream.

The 150th Open Championship was already iconic thanks to its venue this weekend: St. Andrews. Add Tiger Woods playing in possibly his last chance at winning a major tournament and the mystique just keeps getting piled on.

For those who grew up watching Tiger Woods, playing alongside Tiger at St. Andrews on the 150th playing of the Open Championship seems like a dream. Max Homa gets that unique opportunity this weekend and he's truly mystified.

"I’m playing with Tiger Woods at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. Hey golf gods, we’re even. Can’t believe this is real and ya it’s corny but who cares I’m playing with the freakin [GOAT]," Homa said.

Homa, Woods and reigning U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick tee off at 9:59 a.m. local time and 2:59 p.m. ET.