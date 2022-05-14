Look: Max Muncy Argued A Strike Call That Was Right Down The Middle

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Max Muncy should probably go pay a visit to his optometrist and get a new contacts prescription.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star has been a mess at the plate this season. In 95 at-bats, Muncy is batting .147 with 14 hits and 12 RBIs.

His batting struggles may go beyond simply misreading pitches. Muncy may actually need to get his eyes checked.

Muncy argued a strike call that went right down the middle during Friday night's Dodgers vs. Phillies game.

"Max Muncy, batting .147 this season, was unhappy with a strike call that was right down the middle," MLB Errors tweeted.

Poor Max. He needs some help.

Luckily the Dodgers are doing just fine this season, despite Muncy's struggles at the plate. Los Angeles is 20-11 this season, good for first in the NL West.

However, the West Coast ball club has lost four of its last five games, including two losses to the Pirates and another two to the Phillies.



The Dodgers could really use Muncy breaking out of his slump right about now. They'll take on the Phillies in the third game of a four-game series on Saturday.