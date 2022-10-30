Look: Max Scherzer Family Halloween Costume Is Going Viral

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets watches the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

With no World Series to play in, New York Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer has some extra time to spend at home getting ready for Halloween. He made sure to go all out for this one.

A photo is going viral of Scherzer, his wife Erica and their three children getting ready for some Halloween fun. The theme of this year's Halloween was clearly "Men in Black II."

Max was dressed as Johnny Knoxville's character Scrad from the hit 2002 film. Erica was dressed as the antagonist Serleena, played by Lara Flynn Boyle.

Their kids were all dressed as the titular Men in Black, with black suits, sunglasses and even a toy gun for one of them.

The fans that weren't taking the opportunity to simply troll Scherzer had plenty of fun with this one:

"Your annual reminder that [Emily Scherzer] wins Halloween every year and it’s not even close. (Max is just lucky he’s allowed to participate in such awesome costumes each year)," one user wrote.

"MIB Max nailed that costume!" wrote another.

"How do people not know this is from MIB 2."

But most of the replies were just people ripping Scherzer for having a bad game in the playoffs this year. Some have invoked the iconic Men in Black "neuralizer" to say that they preferred to forget this whole season even happened.

You can't please everybody.