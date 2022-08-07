Look: Max Scherzer Is Furious With The Mets' Bat Boy

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA - MARCH 27: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the seventh inning of the Spring Training game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park on March 27, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

"Mad" Max Scherzer nickname is well-earned, and the New York Mets bat boy almost found out why on Saturday night.

In the middle of Scherzer's wind-up and approach to the plate, the bat boy could be seen running behind the plate mid at-bat.

The three-time Cy Young winner wasn't happy.

Fans reacted to the clip on social media.

"That bat boy is 10000% getting killed after the game," a Mets account said.

"RIP Bat Boy," tweeted JT Terán.

"That bat boy going to get two shades of an evil eye later," Razzball commented.

"Dumbest [bat] boy ever?"

Don't think that bat boy will ever make that mistake again...