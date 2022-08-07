Look: Max Scherzer Is Furious With The Mets' Bat Boy
"Mad" Max Scherzer nickname is well-earned, and the New York Mets bat boy almost found out why on Saturday night.
In the middle of Scherzer's wind-up and approach to the plate, the bat boy could be seen running behind the plate mid at-bat.
The three-time Cy Young winner wasn't happy.
Fans reacted to the clip on social media.
"That bat boy is 10000% getting killed after the game," a Mets account said.
"RIP Bat Boy," tweeted JT Terán.
"That bat boy going to get two shades of an evil eye later," Razzball commented.
"Dumbest [bat] boy ever?"
Don't think that bat boy will ever make that mistake again...