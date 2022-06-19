Look: Max Verstappen Has Blunt Message For Lewis Hamilton

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 04: Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP and third place qualifier Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing talk in the press conference after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 04, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Florent Gooden - Pool/Getty Images)

There's no love lost between Formula One superstars Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. But amid a growing controversy over certain racing conditions, Verstappen is not pleased with some recent comments from Hamilton.

"Porpoising" - an aerodynamics issue causing the racecar to rock the driver back and forth, often to the point of causing sickness - has become an increasing problem for drivers this season. Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell have been particularly affected by it.

The FIA recently announced a midseason rule change to try and combat it. Verstappen, who leads the Formula One Championship this season, is opposed to the rule.

Hamilton responded to Verstappen's comments by commenting that it's "always interesting seeing people's perspectives and opinions in different lights" and that "sometimes people say different things."

But Verstappen didn't take kindly to Hamilton seemingly calling him out for his opposition to the rule.

On Saturday, Verstappen called out Hamilton and Russell for "speaking for other people." The reigning F1 champion declared that Hamilton and Russell should "focus on themselves" and not involve others in their opinions.

“It's not only him, but his team-mate as well. They speak for other people," Verstappen said, via AutoSport. "They should just focus on themselves and say what they think. So just speak for themselves instead of involving other people in it.”

Max Verstappen will start today's Canadian Grand Prix in pole position. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will undoubtedly be doing everything they can to supplant him on the podium.

The Canadian Grand Prix begins at 2 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.