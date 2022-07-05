Look: Maya Moore, Husband Share Big Personal News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: Maya Moore and Jonathan Irons attend the Backstage Creations Celebrity Suite at the ESPYS at Mr. C Seaport on July 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bonnie Biess/FilmMagic for Backstage Creations) Bonnie Biess/Getty Images

On Tuesday, WNBA star Maya Moore announced on Good Morning America that she and her husband, Jonathan Irons, had their first child.

Jonathan Hughston Irons Jr. was born in February.

This is exciting news for a couple that has been through so much over the years, and as a result, so many people are celebrating Moore and Irons this Tuesday.

Irons was tried and convicted for a burglary and shooting he didn't commit at the young age of 16. Moore became friends with him through a prison ministry in Missouri.

Moore spent years fighting for Irons before his conviction was overturned in July of 2020.

On the night that Irons was released from prison, he proposed to Moore.

ESPN produced a 30 for 30 on Moore and Irons' story. It was titled "Breakaway."