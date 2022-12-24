Look: Mayor Asked NFL Team To Postpone Its Game Today

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 9: A general view of the stadium from behind the field goal post before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans on November 9, 2003 at The Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Dolphins 31-7. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Much of the United States is dealing with treacherously cold weather after a "bomb cyclone" rolled through most of the continental U.S.

Unfortunately, that brings horrible weather for NFL games to be played this weekend. Several games will be played in temperatures with a "feels like" temperature below zero.

The bad weather has led one city's mayor to ask its NFL team to postpone its game today. Nashville Mayor John Cooper is asking the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans.

His request comes as many in the area don't have power.

"I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.

The Titans and Texans are still scheduled to face off at 1:00 p.m. ET as of right now.

