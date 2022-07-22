Look: Media Member Voted For Vanderbilt To Win SEC East

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 24: Helmets of the Vanderbilt Commodores rest on the sideline during a game against during a 38-13 Vanderbilt victory over the University of Tennessee at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

In 90 years of SEC football, the Vanderbilt Commodores have never won the conference championship or even appeared in the SEC Championship Game. But at least one person believes that streak will end in 2022.

The SEC preseason media polls were released today and 182 media members cast their votes for who will win the SEC East this season. Georgia came in first with 172 of those votes while Kentucky and South Carolina got four and three respectively.

Once again, Vanderbilt were predicted to finish dead last in the division (as they have for several years in a row). But to the surprise of many, one of those voters gave their first-place vote to the Commodores.

As you might imagine, college football fans were stunned by Vanderbilt's vote. Just about everyone is wondering whether the media member was drunk or a Vanderbilt homer:

"Who drunk voted vandy?" one fan replied.

"Who put Vandy first I want names," wrote another.

"We need to find the person who voted Vandy to win the East, and make sure they are mentally well," a third fan suggested.

At least one fan was willing to acknowledge that it was a bold move that might make the media member look like a genius if Vanderbilt can actually pull it off.

But given that Vanderbilt went 2-10 last year and haven't beaten an SEC opponent since 2019, it doesn't seem likely.

Will Vanderbilt pull off a miracle season, or is that lone media member just crazy?