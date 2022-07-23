Look: Meet Giancarlo Stanton's Rumored Girlfriend

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 16: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting an RBI ground rule double against the Tampa Bay Rays after it was ruled a home run in the eigth inning during their game at Yankee Stadium on August 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

New York Yankees superstar Giancarlo Stanton is rumored to be dating 29-year-old actress Priscilla Quintana.

The two were spotted together at a Los Angeles club following the 2022 MLB All-Star Game earlier this week, per SideAction.com. The 32-year-old slugger was seen smiling alongside his new girlfriend in photos obtained by the site.

After Stanton was named as MVP of the All-Star Game, Quintana took to Instagram to acknowledge the accomplishment — tagging him in the post with a heart emoji. The two follow each other in Instagram.

One of Quintana's Instagram posts from June 2021 shows her wearing a Yankees hat.

Quintana, an American actress born and raised in Southern California, starred in science fiction television series "Pandora" and Freeform drama "Good Trouble." Stanton, the 2017 league MVP, is in the midst of his fifth All-Star season with the Yankees.

Neither Quintana or Stanton have confirmed this relationship.