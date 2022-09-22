Look: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Beloved analyst Kirk Herbstreit has been a staple of ESPN's college football coverage for years.

However, this year he added another challenge. He teamed up with legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels for Amazon's Thursday night football game.

He first burst on the scene as a quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes. But there's another reason Ohio State is important to him.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst is married to Allison Herbstreit. The happy couple was married in 1998 after initially meeting each other in Columbus.

They have four children together - two of whom played for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. Jake Herbstreit opted to transfer to his father's alma mater. His younger brother, Zak, also joined him at Ohio State as a preferred walk-on for the Buckeyes.

The youngest of the four boys, Chase, plays football for Cincinnati St. Xavier High School.

The Herbstreit family is incredibly busy, but somehow, they make it all work.