Look: Meet Secret Wife Of NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married without any public knowledge earlier this offseason.

The former No. 5 overall pick never had any mention of a girlfriend on his social media accounts and has always kept his personal life close to the chest.

Broward County public court documents revealed Tua's now-wife as North Carolina native Annah Gore.

Tua was asked about his marriage during a training camp press conference on Wednesday.

"I don't know who ended up leaking it, but he must've been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week," the 24-year-old quarterback said. "For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible, and that's what we tried to do with me and my wife. Obviously in this world that's not how it is. It's almost kind of disrespectful if you will, but it is what it is."

Though his marriage secret is now out of the bag, Tua is still locked in ahead of his third NFL season with the Dolphins.

"Same focus," he added.