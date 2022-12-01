Look: Meet The Eighth Grade Quarterback Who Is Going Viral

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Eighth-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn is already taking the football world by storm.

On Wednesday night, Seaborn led Thompson to a blowout win over Auburn High in the AHSAA 7A state championship game.

Thompson completed 12-of-14 pass attempts for 207 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. It was an impressive performance from the youngster.

Seaborn became Thompson's starting quarterback after Zach Sims went down with an injury. The eight-grader finished the season with 1,181 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Here are some highlights from Seaborn's stellar performance:

Seaborn's mid-season highlights are equally impressive.

Thompson coach Mark Freeman said he knew Seaborn was a special talent all the way back in third grade.

"I met this guy in the third grade," Freeman said. "We threw the ball together. I knew he was a special person then."

It'll be a while until Seaborn takes the next step in his football career. That being said, the fact that he's already turning scouts' heads is a great sign for his future.