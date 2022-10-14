Look: Meet The Ex-Girlfriend Of Former MLB Star Alex Rodriguez

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 29: Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett attend Game Seven between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 29, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, spent most of the summer touring new vacation spots.

Unfortunately, the couple called it quits this fall. According to a report from Page Six, the couple split up, but remain "close friends."

The couple visited several different counties together this summer, including France, Spain and Greece. Padgett posted plenty of photos from their summer abroad.

Padgett is celebrating her 26th birthday this week.

"25 was such an adventure and a year of incredible growth. Feeling so blessed for the opportunities and experiences & especially for the loving, endlessly supportive people in my life," she said.

While it's sad news the couple broke up, they'll likely be just fine moving forward.