Look: Meet The Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge's No. 62 Home Run Ball
On Tuesday night, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge finally hit home run No. 62.
Judge broke a tie he had with Yankees legend Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs back in 1961. He now stands alone atop the American League record book.
No fan caught Judge's No. 61 ball, but a fan was on the receiving end of his 62nd home run tonight. The fan's name is Cory Youmans, according to a video interview he gave after catching the ball.
When asked what he plans to do with the ball, Youmans said he hasn't thought about it just yet.
Check it out.
Youmans is the husband of Sports Illustrated's Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter Bri Amaranthus.
According to multiple reports, the home run ball could be worth at least $2 million. Whether or not Youmans wants to sell the ball or make a deal with Aaron Judge remains to be seen.
What would you do with the ball?