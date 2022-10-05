Look: Meet The Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge's No. 62 Home Run Ball

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge finally hit home run No. 62.

Judge broke a tie he had with Yankees legend Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs back in 1961. He now stands alone atop the American League record book.

No fan caught Judge's No. 61 ball, but a fan was on the receiving end of his 62nd home run tonight. The fan's name is Cory Youmans, according to a video interview he gave after catching the ball.

When asked what he plans to do with the ball, Youmans said he hasn't thought about it just yet.

Check it out.

Youmans is the husband of Sports Illustrated's Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter Bri Amaranthus.

According to multiple reports, the home run ball could be worth at least $2 million. Whether or not Youmans wants to sell the ball or make a deal with Aaron Judge remains to be seen.

