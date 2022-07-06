Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

INDIAN WELLS, CA - MARCH 20: Morgan Riddle, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, attends the BNP Paribas Open held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 20, 2022 in Indian Wells, California (Photo by Peter Staples/ATP Tour) Peter Staples/ATP Tour/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life.

With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.

In the opening set, he fell behind 3-1 early, but battled back to take a 4-3 lead. As the match continues, Fritz is being cheered on by plenty of fans who have his back today.

Among them is his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle. She's been in England for the past few weeks watching Fritz dominate the tennis seen - he's still the only male player left in the tournament to not drop a set.

Morgan has been a mainstay at his matches thus far.

While he's been busy on the court, Riddle has been able to see some of the scenes London has to offer.

Fritz managed to take down Nadal earlier this year to win the Indian Wells Masters. So far this morning, he came back with a vengeance to win the first set against Nadal.

He leads by one set as the match rolls on.