Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick.

Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky won the starting quarterback job, but fans have been clamoring for Pickett already. While he won't get the start tonight against the Cleveland Browns, he could be in mix in the near future.

It's been quite the offseason for Pickett, who proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Amy Paternoster. She was college soccer player, who attended Princeton.

She's ready for the Steelers to face off against the Cleveland Browns tonight.

Paternoster recently posted a photo of T.J. Watt's wife, Dani.

Both will be watching tonight as two heated division rivals do battle on the football field.