Look: Meet the Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: Nick Kyrgios of Australia walks with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after winning his Men's Doubles Final match with Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia against Matthew Ebden of Australia and Max Purcell of Australia during day 13 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios stepped on the court for a third round match against No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios has long be regarded as one of the most talented players in the sports. However, his short temper and on-court antics seemingly always get in the way of his ability to win.

So far this afternoon, he's given the No. 4 seed in the tournament everything he can handle. After going down one set, Kyrgios won the second and third sets.

Sitting right there watching all of action is Kyrgios' girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi.

The instagram influencer has been a mainstay at Kyrgios' matches over the past few months.

Earlier this week, Kyrgios told the media he just wanted to show everyone he's still good at tennis.

"I just wanted to prove to people that, like, I'm really good. I feel like I just don't have the respect sometimes," Kyrgios said of the media. "It was just kind of a reminder to put you all back in your place."

He's putting on a show this afternoon.