Look: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Bill Belichick

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Kentucky Derby weekend is typically a fun one for Bill Belichick.

While the New England Patriots head coach doesn't take much rest in the offseason, he usually enjoys some horse racing in the off months.

A couple of years ago, Belichick was spotted at one of the Triple Crown races with his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 18: (L-R) Bill Belichick (middle) and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday (left) at a horse race (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group).

Belichick and Holliday have been dating for several years. They reportedly met during a night out. Belichick reportedly sent her flowers the following day.

They've been together since.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Linda Holliday wears a New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Championship ring necklace on the sidelines before the start of the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on September 15, 2019. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and girlfriend Linda Holliday talk with the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bill and Linda have gotten to enjoy a lot of special moments over the years, including some Super Bowl titles.

The Patriots seem to be a couple of years away from contending again, unless Mac Jones can make a big leap in 2022.

Perhaps Belichick and Co. will surprise in 2022, though.