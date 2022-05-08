Look: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Bill Belichick
The Kentucky Derby weekend is typically a fun one for Bill Belichick.
While the New England Patriots head coach doesn't take much rest in the offseason, he usually enjoys some horse racing in the off months.
A couple of years ago, Belichick was spotted at one of the Triple Crown races with his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday.
Belichick and Holliday have been dating for several years. They reportedly met during a night out. Belichick reportedly sent her flowers the following day.
They've been together since.
Bill and Linda have gotten to enjoy a lot of special moments over the years, including some Super Bowl titles.
The Patriots seem to be a couple of years away from contending again, unless Mac Jones can make a big leap in 2022.
Perhaps Belichick and Co. will surprise in 2022, though.