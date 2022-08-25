Look: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Star Aaron Donald

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, there were rumors that Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald could retire if the Rams won.

Not long later, he and the Rams had a new deal in place to keep him with the team for the foreseeable future. Donald's new deal guarantees him $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million through the 2024 season.

Donald didn't celebrate the contract alone. He and his wife, Erica, have been enjoying the 2022 offseason after his big payday.

Earlier this summer, the couple celebrated something else - the wedding of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Erica previously worked for the Rams, which is where the couple might have met. They've kept the details of their relationship private.

It's been a great few months for the couple. In addition to Donald winning a Super Bowl, they also welcomed their first child.