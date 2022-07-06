Look: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of Celtics Star Jayson Tatum

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 24, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and singer Ella Mai were spotted with each other at Fourth of July celebration.

"The 24-year-old Celtics star was seen smiling from ear-to-ear at mogul Michael Rubin‘s annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons, where he was spotted with the Grammy winner, 27," the New York Post wrote.

"Tatum’s day out with Ella Mai naturally had Twitter buzzing, as the two have been at the center of dating rumors for some time," the report continued.

So who is Tatum's new partner? Ella Mai Howell is an English singer-songwriter who took home a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song just a few years ago.

"I have been speechless since we found out and i still am so i’m going to keep this short&sweet. we won a f***ing grammy! to my fans, thank you so much for everything, this is OUR grammy because you guys made this song so special for all of us! to my WHOLE team, i love you with every piece of me! @mustard & @mekoyohannes, long time coming! thank you for believing in me!" she said after winning.

Mai, 27, was born in London before moving to New York City at a young age. She eventually returned to England to purse a career in music.

She and Tatum make quite the couple.