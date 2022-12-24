Look: Meet The Sixers Dancer Who Went Viral Last Night

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 24: The Philadelphia 76ers dance team performs during half time during the game against the Miami Heat in Game Five of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2018 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Late Friday night, a halt in the Philadelphia 76ers game led to an incredible memory for two people - and everyone in attendance.

The game came to a halt so the team could give one Sixers dancer an incredible surprise. Her boyfriend - now fiance - popped out of a Christmas present at halfcourt to get down on one knee to ask her hand in marriage.

It was an incredible moment for the couple, who immediately went viral on social media. Of course when that happens everyone rushes to find out who they are.

Well, we have that covered. The 76ers dancer is none other than Jackie Murtha.

Murtha has been dancing for the team for the past few years.

She started the day with just over 2,000 followers on Instagram. She'll have plenty more by the end of the day.