Look: Meet The Soccer Player Who Made USWNT History Last Night
On Tuesday night, the United States Women's National Team faced off against Colombia in an International Friendly.
The USWNT found a goal in each half to win the game by a final score of 2-0. However, the story of the game had nothing to do with the win, but an individual player on the team.
Carson Pickett made USWNT history by becoming the first player with a limb difference to suit up for the team. The former Florida State star and current North Carolina Courage defender was born without part of her left arm.
In the lead-up to the game, Pickett posted a simple message - not making too big of a deal about the fact she was about to make history.
"Game Day in Salt Lake City," she said.
Pickett was named as an alternate for the USWNT for the W Championship earlier in June. It was just a matter of time before she suited up for the team after playing on the U.S. U-17 and U-23 teams.
Following a standout collegiate career with the Florida State Seminoles, she was drafted No. 4 by the Reign in the 2016 NWSL draft.