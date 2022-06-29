Look: Meet The Soccer Player Who Made USWNT History Last Night

SANDY, UT - JUNE 28: Carson Pickett #26 of the United States celebrates her first cap during a game between Colombia and the United States at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 28, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the United States Women's National Team faced off against Colombia in an International Friendly.

The USWNT found a goal in each half to win the game by a final score of 2-0. However, the story of the game had nothing to do with the win, but an individual player on the team.

Carson Pickett made USWNT history by becoming the first player with a limb difference to suit up for the team. The former Florida State star and current North Carolina Courage defender was born without part of her left arm.

In the lead-up to the game, Pickett posted a simple message - not making too big of a deal about the fact she was about to make history.

"Game Day in Salt Lake City," she said.

Pickett was named as an alternate for the USWNT for the W Championship earlier in June. It was just a matter of time before she suited up for the team after playing on the U.S. U-17 and U-23 teams.

Following a standout collegiate career with the Florida State Seminoles, she was drafted No. 4 by the Reign in the 2016 NWSL draft.