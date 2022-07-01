Look: Meet The Tennis Player Who Went Viral At Wimbledon Today

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Katie Boulter of Great Britain walks onto the court to play against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in her second round match during Day Four of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) Robert Prange/Getty Images

On Thursday, one of the long shots entering Wimbledon continues to make headlines for her performance.

Katie Boulter, the No. 118 player in the world, rallied to take down one of the sport's biggest names. She eliminated sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova, who reached the Wimbledon final last year, with a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory on Centre Court.

Boutler will now face off against Harmony Tan, who took down Serena Williams in the first round earlier this week. The 25-year-old from England is soaking up every minute.

"That Centre Court magic," she said on Instagram.

According to ESPN, Boutler's grandmother passed just days before the tournament started.

"It's been a tough few days for sure,'' said Boulter, who is from Leicester, England. "I've tried to kind of get my emotions out and deal with the situation, try and keep my head on the tennis.

"I was lucky because my grandpa managed to come down from Leicester, and so we could keep him company and keep supporting him at the same time.''

Good luck to Katie on her next match.