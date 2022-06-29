Look: Meet The Tennis Player Whose Outfit Went Viral At Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: Kristina Mladenovic of France looks on against Angelique Kerber of Germany during the Women's Singles First Round match during Day One of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Earlier this week, French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic went viral during his first-round match against Angelique Kerber.

The 29-year-old was sporting what some called a "crop top." It was somewhat surprising due to Wimbledon's strict dress code, which helped the outfit go viral on social media.

Obviously Wimbledon signed off on the outfit prior to Mladenovic taking the court, otherwise they would have made her change. Other players like Serena Williams have been asked to change before taking the court.

Before even stepping onto the court, Mladenovic posted a photo to Instagram showing what she was going to be wearing.

"Wimbledon 2022," she said with a simple title.

Mladenovic dropped the match to Kerber, 6-0, 7-5.

While she's struggled in grand slams as a singles player, she's dominated the competition as a doubles and mixed doubles player. Over the past decade she's won nine grand slam titles, six as a doubles player and three as a mixed doubles player.

Earlier this year, she won the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open and the doubles title at the French Open.