Look: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan
Happy Mother's Day, everyone!
Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, are surely celebrating this special day together.
The legendary NBA star had three kids in his first marriage. He's gone on to have two children in his second marriage.
Michael and Yvette have two girls, Ysabel and Victoria. The happy couple was married in 2013.
Michael and Yvette, a Cuba native, reportedly met at a nightclub. They ended up moving in together and dated for several years, before getting married in 2013.
The wedding, which took place in Florida, was reportedly a star-studded affair, with many celebrities in attendance.
Michael and Yvette now reside primarily in Charlotte, though they have multiple homes across the world.
Michael Jordan has been known to be a big racing fan, too. He's a co-owner of a NASCAR Cup Series team, 23XI Racing.
Perhaps we'll see Jordan and his wife celebrating Mother's Day at Sunday's NASCAR race or Formula 1 race in Miami.