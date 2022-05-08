Look: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

9 Feb 1997: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls smiles on the court during the NBA All-Star Practice at the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.The East defeated the West 132-120 .

Happy Mother's Day, everyone!

Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, are surely celebrating this special day together.

The legendary NBA star had three kids in his first marriage. He's gone on to have two children in his second marriage.

Michael and Yvette have two girls, Ysabel and Victoria. The happy couple was married in 2013.

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 10: Charlotte Bobcats owner, Michael Jordan sits beside fiance, Yvette Prieto during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena on February 10, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Michael and Yvette, a Cuba native, reportedly met at a nightclub. They ended up moving in together and dated for several years, before getting married in 2013.

The wedding, which took place in Florida, was reportedly a star-studded affair, with many celebrities in attendance.

Michael and Yvette now reside primarily in Charlotte, though they have multiple homes across the world.

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Yvette Prieto and her husband and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, watch on during their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Time Warner Cable Arena on November 1, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 14: Charlotte Bobcats owner, Michael Jordan sits beside fiance, Yvette Prieto during the Golden State Warriors versus Charlotte Bobcats game at Time Warner Cable Arena on January 14, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 30: Yvette Prieto attends the 11th annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter March 30, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MJCI)

Michael Jordan has been known to be a big racing fan, too. He's a co-owner of a NASCAR Cup Series team, 23XI Racing.

Perhaps we'll see Jordan and his wife celebrating Mother's Day at Sunday's NASCAR race or Formula 1 race in Miami.