Look: Mega Celebrity Is Offering To Help Brittney Griner

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday, a Russian court found WNBA star Brittney Griner guilty on drug charges. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.

President Joe Biden has already released a statement on Griner's sentence.

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," Biden said. "It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible."

Biden isn't the only prominent figure in America who is heartbroken by the conclusion to Griner's trial.

Award-winning singer Justin Bieber announced that he wants to help bring Griner back home.

"This hurts," Bieber wrote on Instagram. "If anyone knows of anyway I can help please let me know."

There are plenty of celebrities sharing the same sentiment this Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Russia could discuss a prisoner swap with the United States in the near future.