Look: Megan Rapinoe Reacts To Sue Bird's Swimsuit Photos

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Megan Rapinoe of USA looks on prior the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 2, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe form one of the coolest couples in sports. Both Bird and Rapinoe are dominant in their respective sports and both really shine off the court/field.

Now, both Bird and Rapinoe can say they're Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models.

Back in 2019, Rapinoe posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, joining some of her teammates on the United States women's national team.

On Monday, Bird was revealed as one of the WNBA star models for the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Bird is one of five WNBA players featured in the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

“This is who we are; this is the makeup of our league,” Bird said. “We represent a variety of things: of course women, women of color, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community and much more. . . . The [Swimsuit] issue for so many years has been iconic and has represented a lot for women. Now you are seeing an evolution in what that can mean and what that can look like, and I think the WNBA players being a part of that is what makes it special. There is no better group of women to showcase that evolution.”

Rapinoe is a proud partner. She took to her Instagram Story to react to Bird's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view more from Bird's swimsuit here.

The full 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be released later this month.