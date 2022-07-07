Look: Megan Rapinoe's Outfit At White House Going Viral

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 10: (L-R) Allie Long and Megan Rapinoe celebrate during a Victory Ticker Tape Parade for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team down the Canyon of Heroes on July 10, 2019 in New York City. The USA defeated the Netherlands on Sunday to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. (Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage)

It's a big day in the Rapinoe household. U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden this afternoon.

Rapinoe, 37, is using the opportunity to continue spreading awareness about a serious issue.

The soccer star's white blazer is custom embroidered with with the letters 'BG' in support of Brittney Griner.

Griner, a WNBA star, has been detained in Russia since February. Moscow airport officials found an illegal substance in her luggage and took her into custody. She could face significant time in prison.

This is quite the gesture from Rapinoe. Hopefully it garners Biden's attention.

Many are calling on the U.S. government to strike a deal with Russia to bring Griner home.

Griner, meanwhile, penned a letter directly to President Biden asking for his help.

"I'm terrified I might be here forever," wrote Griner, who has been detained in Russia since mid-February, via CBS News. "On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year."

Rapinoe will no doubt continue supporting Griner and drawing awareness to her situation.