Look: Memorial Set Up For Grant Wahl During England-France Game

As the sports and surrounding media world continue to mourn the loss of journalist Grant Wahl, who suddenly passed at the age of 48 while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a beautiful yet heartbreaking memorial was set up in his honor.

Per Meg Swanick of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Wahl's photo and a small bouquet of flowers were placed where the beloved soccer writer would've been seated to watch Saturday's match between England and France.

It didn't take long for the photo to be picked up across social media.

"The last 15 hours or so have been so hard to process, but this just broke me," a user said.

"Still so stunned by the immeasurable loss of Grant Wahl," commented Chris Peters. "He was a writer so many of us aspired to be like in one way or another. Judging by all the stories about him, we should just aspire to be like him in general."

"Well now I’m crying again. His loss is devastating just as a fan of the game, but I truly cannot imagine what his colleagues and friends are going through as they try to do their jobs less than 24 hours after his death."

"RIP Buddy," Kelly Smith tweeted at Wahl.

Rest in peace, Grant.